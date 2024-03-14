Games: New Star GP, CLeM, Trappist, and More
GamingOnLinux ☛ Racing game New Star GP is out now and Steam Deck Verified
New Star GP looks like it could be a lot of fun for motorsport fans! It just released on March 7th after a period in Early Access, and it is Steam Deck Verified.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Wonderful puzzle-adventure CLeM is out now & Steam Deck Verified
If you're in need of a new puzzle-adventure game like the classics, CLeM looks like a wonderful game to add to your library and it's Steam Deck Verified now too. Release on February 6th, developer Mango Protocol has created something rather special here.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Explore a solar system in colony-builder Trappist
Trappist is a new colony-builder that space sci-fi fans should take a look at, giving you access to a whole solar system to travel around and colonize multiple planets and moons.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Valve fixes up Steam Remote Play - again
Remote Play seems to be a constant problem for Valve to fix up on Steam / Steam Deck, as there's always something broken with it and the latest Steam Client Beta fixes it up again.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Squad-based tactical RPG 'Zoria: Age of Shattering' released with Linux support
Itching for a new tactical RPG with squad-based combat and interactions? Looks like Zoria: Age of Shattering could be your next game. It recently released along with Native Linux support. While it's going to be exceptionally difficult for anything to live up to Baldur's Gate 3, in this case it still looks pretty good if you're in the mood for something more.
GamingOnLinux ☛ War Thunder's first major update for 2024 is here in Alpha Strike
Oh no, not another great looking update, I really have things to do. Alpha Strike has expanded the content in War Thunder once again and there's plenty to look forward to.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Steam Deck support is now on the roadmap for Enshrouded
Enshrouded is another recent big hit for Steam, as players continue to love their open-world crafting games and the good news is that the developers at Keen Games plan to get it working better on Steam Deck.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Get a bunch of Saints Row and Red Faction in this Humble Bundle
Another chance to fill up your backlog of games? How about a couple of classics if you don't already own them. The Plaion: The Hits Humble Bundle has various Red Faction and Saints Row games.