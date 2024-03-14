Linux Kernel Space and Graphics Stack

This new Nvidia driver update announcement relates to the Mesa 3D graphics library, a project that looks to create open source alternatives to proprietary graphics drivers. This enables otherwise unsupported software or hardware to use AMD, Intel, and Nvidia GPUs even despite a lack of direct support from the companies.

The ongoing project to provide access to the features of the best graphics cards has just reached a major milestone as the NVK Vulkan driver for Nvidia graphics cards has just added sparse memory support. What does that mean? Well, many more modern games need sparse memory support so its implementation into the latest 24.1 release of Mesa means many more games can potentially be played using the driver.