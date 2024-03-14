Linux 6.8.0 in EasyOS and Linux 4.14 Still Supported
Barry Kauler ☛ Linux kernel 6.8.0 with bcachefs
The specifications for bcachefs are great, though it does seem to be still immature. It was mainlined in the 6.7 kernel, with intense development, major improvements, in the 6.8 kernel.
So, I have compiled the 6.8.0 kernel, with bcachefs enabled, builtin.
ZDNet ☛ Linux 4.14's long-term support will live on after all, thanks to this alliance
The six-year-old GNU/Linux kernel seemed doomed until this alliance of CIQ, Oracle, and SUSE stepped up. But why go to all this trouble?