PDP-10 Replica Powered by Raspberry Pi 5 SBC

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Mar 14, 2024



The PiDP-10 authentically replicates the PDP-10 model KA10, combining the original’s classic design with modern technology. The casing is adorned with a detailed front panel featuring 124 lamps and 74 switches, mirroring the original mainframe. Powered by a Raspberry Pi 5, it not only emulates the PDP-10 but also functions as a practical Linux system. Its adaptability enables it to double as network storage or a media server, supporting up to 10 users.

Equipped with the TOPS-10 operating system, the PiDP-10 provides insight into the early advancements in operating systems, influencing later systems like MS-DOS. TOPS-10’s support for multitasking and multiple users was advanced for its time.

Read on