today's leftovers

Tor Project blog

Hiding in plain sight: Introducing WebTunnel

The development of different types of bridges are crucial for making Tor more resilient against censorship and stay ahead of adversaries in the highly dynamic and ever-changing censorship landscape. This is especially true as we're going through the 2024 global election megacycle, the role of censorship circumvention tech becomes crucial in defending Internet Freedom.

LinuxGizmos.com

STM32MP2 MPU Series Enhances Performance with 64-bit Architecture and 1.35 TOPS NPU

Last week, STMicroelectronics unveiled the STM32MP2 series, its second-generation line of 64-bit industrial microprocessors. Designed for intelligent edge computing, this new series is tailored for a broad range of applications, including smart factories, healthcare, buildings, and infrastructure. These are ST’s first MPUs to contain a 64-bit central processing unit (CPU).

Internet Society

Nevada Wants to Reduce Online Protections for Children: All Internet Users Should Benefit from Strong Encryption

Today we joined an effort to stop the State of Nevada from making it easier for children’s personal information to be obtained by child predators, criminal gangs, foreign nations, and others.

9to5Linux

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Mar 14, 2024

Princess Cruises Cruise Ship

Fear, Uncertainty, Doubt: Shifting Focus to 'Linux' 1-2 Days After Microsoft Admitted It Got Cracked, Complete Data Breach
FUD tactics again?
Linux Kernel 6.8 Officially Released, Here’s What’s New
Linus Torvalds announced today the release and general availability of Linux kernel 6.8, the latest stable version of the Linux kernel that introduces several new features and improvements.
Web Browsers: 'Speedometer' and Firefox
Some browsing news with Firefox focus
Banana Pi launches a $30 WiFi 6 router with Triductor TR6560 SoC running a fork of OpenWrt
The router runs a fork of OpenWrt with Linux 5.10
Links 13/03/2024: Chatbots Failing Quite Badly, TikTok in Trouble (US)
Links for the day
KaOS Linux 2024.03 Is Out to Deliver a Stable KDE Plasma 6 Experience
The KaOS Linux developers released today a new ISO snapshot of their independent, Arch Linux-inspired distribution for March, KaOS Linux 2024.03, which ships with the stable KDE Plasma 6 desktop environment series.
Adding systemd to postmarketOS
As a mobile oriented OS, our main goal has always been to work for everyone
KDE Plasma 6.0.2 Improves Night Color, Discover, Plasma Wayland, and More
The KDE Project released today KDE Plasma 6.0.2 as the second bugfix update to the latest KDE Plasma 6 desktop environment series addressing more bugs, crashes, and issues reported by users.
 
Audiocasts/Shows: BSD Now and mintCast
two new episodes
Mozilla Moziversary, Lobbying, and Servo Outssourcing to Microsoft
Some Mozilla news
Enforcing a touchscreen mapping in GNOME and Outreachy internship with GNOME
Some GNOME news/updates
Open Hardware: Raspberry Pi and Steam Deck Modding
3 stories for today
Linux Kernel Space and Graphics Stack
Some Linux news (core stuff)
Some of the latest articles
Software: Caprine, System G, ShellGPT, UPT, and Falco
Some Free software and more
DBOS Introduced
DBOS as in DB OS
Programming and Devices
Some development-oriented news
Android Leftovers
Government issues warning for these Android smartphone and tablet users
COSMIC Store Prototype Replacement for Pop Shop Unveiled
Get ready for liftoff! The still-in-development COSMIC Store will bring unparalleled speed to your Pop!_OS desktop experience
Security Leftovers and Windows TCO
Mostly Windows TCO examples
CentOS EOL and Red Hat Leftovers
Some replacements and more
Games: Falling Frontier, Jupiter Hell, Steam Deck Turns 2, and More
10 stories about games
Raspberry Pi OS Is Now Powered by Linux 6.6 LTS, Improves Raspberry Pi 5 Support
The Raspberry Pi Foundation released today a new build of their Debian-based Raspberry Pi OS operating for the Raspberry Pi single-board computers.
OpenSSH 9.7/9.7p1 released!
OpenSSH 9.7/9.7p1 has been released
The Web is 35
5 links for this anniversary
GnuPG 2.4.5 released
We are pleased to announce the availability of a new stable GnuPG release: version 2.4.5
The top scoring Android phone on AnTuTu is a foldable that will be introduced shortly
Overall experience: My Outreachy internship with GNOME
Embarking on an Outreachy internship is a great start into the heart of open-source
statCounter Sees More GNU/Linux Than Windows in Albania [original]
At least this month
Some of the latest articles
Layoffs at IBM
IBM cuts again
Audiocasts/Shows: Late Night Linux, Destination Linux, and More
3 new episodes
That's It. Africa is 'All Android' Now. [original]
Windows in the grave
OBS Studio 30.1 Released with AV1 Support for VA-API, PipeWire Camera Source
The OBS Studio 30.1 open-source screencasting and streaming app was released today as the first major update to the OBS Studio 30 series adding new features and improvements.
Openwashing, Privacy Abuses by Microsoft/Bots in 'Artificial Intelligence' Clothing
Some opposition news
Open Hardware: Arduino, KiCad, and More
Some hardware news for hacking-centric development
Canonical/Ubuntu: Charmed OpenSearch and Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter
Some Ubuntu news
Best EXIF Tools for GNU/Linux Image Anonymity and Quick Look at LosslessCut
Some software for GNU/Linux
A Peek at Kubernetes v1.30
It's a new year and a new Kubernetes release
VLC Player Hits 5 Billion Downloads, Prepares for WebAssembly, Vision Pro App
Free and open source "OG" media player VLC surpasses 5 billion downloads!
Linux Kernel 6.8 Released. This is What's New.
A new mainline Linux Kernel 6.8 is now available. Find out what are the best new features of this version.
Many New HowTos Released by Linux Hint
Linux Hint's latest, released today or yesterday
Thunderbird for Android / K-9 Mail and Making Firefox Pay
Mozilla experiments
Open Hardware and Linux Devices
5 new hardware stories
KeePassXC 2.7.7 Adds Support for Importing 1Password and Bitwarden Passwords
KeePassXC 2.7.7 has been released today as a new maintenance update to the KeePassXC 2.7 series of this open-source, free, and cross-platform password manager application.
Android vs FOSS Phones
The PinePhonePro was released at the end of 2021 but has a SoC that was first released in 2016
Red Hat Corporate: NTT, Jira, and APIDays
Last corporate fluff from redhat.ccom
KDE
I installed KDE neon to replace my ubuntu to try out KDE 6
Kdenlive 24.02.0 released
The team is thrilled to introduce the much-anticipated release of Kdenlive 24.02
Linux Crosses 4% Market Share Worldwide
According to StatCounter's data, by the end of February 2024, Linux has achieved a 4.03% desktop market share
Security Leftovers and Windows TCO
Some security picks
Machine Learning: Shell Genie – interact with the terminal in plain English
This is free and open source software
26 Best Free and Open Source Linux Integrated Development Environments
However, selecting an IDE can be a daunting task, in part because there are a large number available for Linux
Zorin OS 17.1 Released with Enhanced Windows App Support, Education Edition
The Zorin OS team released today Zorin OS 17.1 as the first update to the latest Zorin OS 17 operating system series adding various improvements and updating the Education edition.
Enforcing a touchscreen mapping in GNOME
Touchscreens are quite prevalent by now but one of the not-so-hidden secrets is that they're actually two devices
Plasma 6 desktop - Me early impressions be solid but ...
You know I love Plasma. It's also the best desktop environment out there, hands down
Games: RPCS3, Duelists of Eden, Of Life and Land, and More
half a dozen links to Liam Dawe
BigLinux makes Linux easy for anyone - and it should be way more popular
Looking for a Linux distribution that makes good on the promise of being the perfect system for those who've never used Linux
OpenSSH 9.7 released
OpenSSH plans to remove support for the DSA signature algorithm in early 2025 and compile-time disable it later this year
GNU/Linux at 5% Soon? [original]
we're assuming interest in the platform grows
