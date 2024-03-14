today's leftovers
Nix & NixOS newsletter
News
The IPFS team made package managers their top priority for 2019
There might be progress on its Nix integration.
Statically linked Haskell executables and optionally Docker images or Debian packages
Alexandre shows us how to use Niklas' package set to compile Haskell packages statically using musl.
Content Management Systems (CMS)
WordPress ☛ WordPress 6.5 Release Candidate 2
WordPress 6.5 RC2 is ready for download and testing. Reaching this phase of the release cycle is an important milestone. Check out what's coming in this release and how to get involved.
While we believe that the CAADCA burdens free speech and should be struck down, it is important that the court not issue a ruling that forecloses a path that other privacy laws could take to protect privacy without violating the First Amendment. We need privacy and free speech, too, especially in the digital age.
Open Data
Ruben Schade ☛ Exporing OpenRailwayMap
Danny Harmon on Distant Signal 📺 clued me into OpenRailwayMap, a OpenStreetMap-style site but for global railways. It has freight lines, passenger lines, branch lines, HSTs, light rail, and metro systems, all on the one map you can zoom into and explore.
Here’s a view of the most hectic part of the world when it comes to rail. Look at all that glorious red; I hope we start to see that in India soon too.
Canonical/Ubuntu Family
Ubuntu ☛ Ubuntu Blog: Canonical’s showcase at HPE Tech Jam 2024
Canonical, a leading advocate for open-source technology, is excited to announce its participation in the HPE Tech Jam 2024, set to take place in Atlanta and Vienna. This prestigious event will convene presales consultants and enterprise architects to delve into groundbreaking strategies powered by HPE’s edge-to-cloud workload solutions and products.
