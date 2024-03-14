today's leftovers

Danny Harmon on Distant Signal 📺 clued me into OpenRailwayMap, a OpenStreetMap-style site but for global railways. It has freight lines, passenger lines, branch lines, HSTs, light rail, and metro systems, all on the one map you can zoom into and explore.

Here’s a view of the most hectic part of the world when it comes to rail. Look at all that glorious red; I hope we start to see that in India soon too.