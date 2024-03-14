Slimbook Executive, long-term usage report 3

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Mar 14, 2024



I think I can quite confidently say the Executive is a pretty decent machine. Ergonomically, it's superb. The feel, the weight, the screen, the keyboard, all of it. From the software perspective, the operating system works beautifully. Kubuntu 22.04 with the Plasma desktop is really the best there is. Now and then, an occasional niggle will arise, but there aren't any cardinal blockers. I am highly critical of even the smallest issues, but then looking at every other device (including Windows machines) I've owned and used, in the laptop space, there is always, always something somewhere.

With the Slimbook Executive, the somethings are quite rare. I would like to see the MTP issue resolved, as it's the only "persistent" problem that has affected my usage since I bought the laptop. The rest are the usual day-in day-out bugs that eventually get fixed (not that there's any excuse for sloppy QA ever). But as far as laptops go, I am proper happy. Well, that brings my third Executive report to an end. If you're pondering whether you want a Linux laptop, this could be it. And with that, off I go.

