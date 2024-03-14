System76 Refreshes Its Adder WS Linux Laptop with an HX-Class 14th Gen Intel CPU

posted by Marius Nestor on Mar 14, 2024



It’s been almost a year since System76 refreshed the Adder WS laptop, which was the company’s first Linux notebook to feature the NVIDIA 40 GPU series, including the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060, and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070.

The new version still features NVIDIA 40 Series graphics, but it’s now powered by a 14th Gen Intel Core i9-14900HX CPU with 36 MB cache, 24 total cores, up to 5.8 GHz clock speed, and Intel Iris Xe graphics.

