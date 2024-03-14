Internet and the Web, Free Software and Standards
-
JWB ☛ SSH config has a matching function
Did you know that SSH can match “things”? I sure didn’t!
Tonight I wanted to grant SSH access to a service account that didn’t have a home share, but was required to use keyauth. After a bit of research on the internet I added a new config file to /etc/ssh/sshd_config.d.
Match Group homeless AuthorizedKeysFile /etc/ssh/authorized-keys/%u
-
Martin Gunnarsson ☛ Automatic image pre-processing in Eleventy, Part 2
One of the Eleventy customizations I've set up for this site is automatic generation of responsive tags from images in Markdown posts. I was going to build it myself using the Eleventy Image plugin, but then randomly stumbled upon a plugin for the markdown-it Markdown processor used by Eleventy that did exactly that. It's called markdown-it-eleventy-img and provides the glue needed between the Eleventy Image plugin and the Markdown parsing performed by markdown-it. I wrote a post about this setup back in the day, but that is now obsolete. Starting with version 4.0.0, the Eleventy Image plugin itself performs all the steps needed itself.
-
Chen HuiJing ☛ Creating excerpts in Astro
This blog is running on Hugo. It had previously been running on Jekyll. Both these SSGs ship with the ability to create excerpts from your markdown content in 1 line or thereabouts.
-
Mozilla
-
Juha-Matti Santala ☛ Search directly on a website with Firefox bookmark keywords
On Firefox, you can right click on any search input box and choose Add Keyword for this Search…
-
Mozilla ☛ Creator Nyamekye Wilson is uplifting Black women in STEM and creating a talent pipeline for the next generation
At Mozilla, we know we can’t create a better future alone, that is why each year we will be highlighting the work of 25 digital leaders using technology to amplify voices, effect change, and build new technologies globally through our Rise 25 Awards. These storytellers, innovators, activists, advocates. builders and artists are helping make the internet more diverse, ethical, responsible and inclusive.
-
-
Standards/Consortia
-
Mark Nottingham ☛ There Are No Standards Police
It happens fairly often. Someone brings a proposal to a technical standards body like the IETF and expects that just because it becomes an RFC, people will adopt it. Or they’ll come across a requirement in an RFC and expect it to be enforced, perhaps with some kind of punishment. Or they’ll get angry that people don’t pay attention to an existing standard and do their own thing. This is so common that there’s a ready response widely used by IETF people in these situations:
“There are no standards police.”
In other words, even if you do consider Internet standards to be a regulatory force, there is no enforcement mechanism. One of their key characteristics is that they’re voluntary. No one forces you to adopt them. No one can penalise you for violating a MUST; you have to want to conform.
-