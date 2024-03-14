The Blog of Open Source Initative (OSI) Run by Microsoft to Promote Microsoft
posted by Roy Schestowitz on Mar 14, 2024
-
ClearlyDefined at the ORT Community Days [Ed: Microsoft is bribing OSI to promote proprietary software and GPL violations (GitHub). This is how OSI will die.]
Once again Bosch’s campus in Berlin received ORT Community Days, the annual event organized by the OSS Review Toolkit (ORT) community. ORT is an Open Source suite of tools to automate software compliance checks.
-
Three perspectives from FOSS Backstage [Ed: The author of this post is funded by Microsoft to promote ClearlyDefined, i.e. Microsoft GitHub. The post does not disclose this. The OSI blog is basically run by Microsoft now.]
FOSS Backstage this year was special because I got to finally meet 3 members from the ClearlyDefined...