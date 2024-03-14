Goodbye GNOME ISO: CachyOS March Release Prioritizes Plasma 6

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Mar 14, 2024



CachyOS is an Arch-based rolling Linux distro that aims to provide users with improved performance while being simple. Betting on the XFS file system by default, it comes with an easy-to-use GUI installer (Calamares), making it an attractive choice for new users to the Arch ecosystem.

The March 2024 release of the distro introduces many updates and new features designed to enhance the user experience, so let’s look at them.

