Arducam KingKong – A Raspberry Pi CM4-based Edge AI camera with global shutter sensor, Myriad X AI accelerator

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Mar 14, 2024



ArduCam KingKong is a Smart Edge AI camera based on the Raspberry Pi CM4 and system-on-module based on Intel Myriad X AI accelerator that follows the Raspberry Pi 5-powered Arducam PiINSIGHT camera introduced at the beginning of the year. The new product launch aims to provide a complete Raspberry Pi-based camera rather than an accessory for the Raspberry Pi 4/5.

Smart cameras built around the Raspberry Pi CM4 are not new as we previously covered the EDATEC ED-AIC2020 IP67-rated industrial AI Edge camera and the StereoPi v2 stereoscopic camera used to create 3D video and 3D depth maps. The ArduCam KingKong adds another option suitable for computer vision applications with an AR0234 global shutter module, PoE support, and a CNC metal enclosure.

The camera runs Raspberry Pi OS and has basically the same capabilities as the Arducam PiNSIGHT add-on leveraging DepthAI to run various computer vision algorithms on the OAK-SOM module such as face recognition, fatigue detection, object recognition, object tracking, anomaly detection, edge detection, and pose estimation, and so on. The Arducam KingKong is also said to come with pre-installed software such as OpenCV, TensorFlow, a Web UI, RTSP Streaming, and support for typical industrial applications. More details, instructions, and tutorials should eventually be made available on the documentation website.

