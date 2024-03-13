Overall experience: My Outreachy internship with GNOME

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Mar 13, 2024



Embarking on an Outreachy internship is a great start into the heart of open-source , a journey I’ve longed to undertake. December 2023 to March 2024 marked this exhilarating chapter of my life, where I had the honor of diving deep into the GNOME world as an Outreachy intern. In this blog, I’m happy to share my experiences, painting a vivid picture of the growth, challenges, and invaluable experiences that have shaped my journey.

At its core, GNOME (GNU Network Object Model Environment, pronounced gah-NOHM) is a graphical user interface (GUI) and set of computer desktop applications for users of the Linux operating system. Many major Linux distributions, including Debian, Fedora Linux, Ubuntu, Red Hat Enterprise Linux, and SUSE Linux Enterprise distribute GNOME as their default desktop environment; it is also the default in Oracle Solaris, a Unix operating system.

