Audiocasts/Shows: Late Night Linux, Destination Linux, and More
Late Night Linux – Episode 272
KDE Plasma 6 is here and Félim can barely contain his excitement. Plus the differing philosophies of GNOME and KDE, Nintendo crushes an open source Switch emulator, Mozilla does another great thing for the Web, another reason to hate Spotify, and more.
Destination Linux 362: This Is Why We Can't Have Nice Things
Michael Geist ☛ The Law Bytes Podcast, Episode 195: Vivek Krishnamurthy on What You Need to Know About the Online Harms Act
The Online Harms Act is the culmination of years of public debate over whether – or how – the government should establish a regulatory framework for Internet platforms in dealing with online harms.