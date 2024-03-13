CentOS EOL and Red Hat Leftovers

Back in 2020, the CentOS Project announced that they would focus only on CentOS Stream, meaning that CentOS 7 would be the last release with commonality to Red Hat Enterprise Linux. The End of Life (EOL) of CentOS 7 on June 30, 2024, means that there will no longer be security updates, patches or new features released for the OS.

If a user deployed Ceph on this version of CentOS, their future path is challenging. There are several options to work around the challenge of this EOL, but each comes with its own nuance: [...]