CentOS EOL and Red Hat Leftovers
Ubuntu ☛ CentOS EOL – What does it mean for Ceph storage?
Back in 2020, the CentOS Project announced that they would focus only on CentOS Stream, meaning that CentOS 7 would be the last release with commonality to Red Hat Enterprise Linux. The End of Life (EOL) of CentOS 7 on June 30, 2024, means that there will no longer be security updates, patches or new features released for the OS.
If a user deployed Ceph on this version of CentOS, their future path is challenging. There are several options to work around the challenge of this EOL, but each comes with its own nuance: [...]
TecMint ☛ 5 Best CentOS Alternative Distributions in 2024
Sadly, CentOS 8, which was to enjoy support until 2029, will come to an abrupt and premature end. The imminent demise of CentOS has caused disquiet and consternation among CentOS lovers and the community at large.
Red Hat Official ☛ How to prepare your RHEL server for an in-place upgrade
The first step is to review the servers you need to upgrade to confirm that they meet the upgrade requirements. To use the LEAPP upgrade tool, a server must be 64-bit Intel or AMD, 64-bit ARM, 64-bit IBM Z, or IBM POWER (little endian).
Red Hat Official ☛ Insights at KubeCon Europe 2024: Red Hat's observability sessions
There are plenty of sessions you won’t want to miss on observability at KubeCon and co-located events, OpenShift Commons and Observability Day, taking place on March 19. Here, we have aggregated all observability sessions by Red Hatters for your convenience. Enjoy!
Red Hat Official ☛ Free Ansible tutorial: An introduction to Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform
Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform learning hub
Red Hat Official ☛ Configuring Hybrid Cloud Console to forward notifications events to a Jira webhook trigger
To trigger something in Jira, though, you have to communicate with it. Red Hat Insights can send notifications to an endpoint, with useful data that you've configured Jira to use.