Free, Libre, and Open Source Software: Investment Trackers, Web-based Video Editors, cmus
Medevel ☛ 17 Free Open Source Stock Monitor and Investment Tracker Apps
A stock represents a share in the ownership of a company and constitutes a claim on part of the company’s assets and earnings. Investment portfolio trackers and monitor apps are tools that provide investors with a comprehensive view of their investments.
Medevel ☛ 13 Free Web-based Video Editor Apps and JavaScript Frameworks
Building a video editing web app can be challenging. In this post, we provide a collection of the best open-source JavaScript frameworks and video editing apps.
RIPE ☛ The RIPE Chair Team Reports - March 2024
This is a heading you're going to see regularly over the next few months as we are all preparing for the RIPE 88 meeting. Registrations are coming in as well as presentation proposals. The RIPE Programme Committee will soon go over the first batch of submissions and we'll see if they then decide to extend the deadline.
TecMint ☛ 8 Best Open-Source Disk Cloning & Backup Tools for Linux (2024)
That’s why you need cloning software to do the job, also you may need the cloning process to save a backup image from your files and folders.
TecMint ☛ cmus – The Ultimate Terminal Audio Player for Linux
cmus was designed to run on a text-only user interface, reducing the resources required to run the application on older computers, as well as on systems where the X Window System isn’t available.