Games: Falling Frontier, Jupiter Hell, Steam Deck Turns 2, and More
Upcoming space RTS 'Falling Frontier' looks epic
I'm a real sucker for anything involving spaceships and Falling Frontier from Stutter Fox Studios and Hooded Horse releasing in 2025 looks like it could be epic. Always on the hunt for a good new RTS to sink some time into as well, so this shot right to the top of my wishlist.
Building a Retro Linux Gaming Computer Part 40: The Cyborg Project
Return to Part 1: Dumpster Diving
Fantastic roguelike Jupiter Hell gets a new scary boss, new locations
Jupiter Hell is without a doubt one of my absolute most favourite roguelikes ever made, not only because it looks good and it's intense but it also doesn't exactly feel like it's even turn-based because it's so damn slick.
Latest Steam Client Beta fixes Linux and Steam Deck issues, tweaks screenshots
Valve has released a fresh Steam Client Beta for both Desktop PCs and Steam Deck, and with it there's some useful bug fixes and an interesting new screenshot adjustment for Steam Deck.
Wizard colony-sim tower defense game Artificer's Tower readies Steam Deck support
I love indie developers because they keep making some of the most weird and wonderful combinations, and a recent discovery is Artificer's Tower. The devs say it's a "cozy colony sim resource management game that features base-building, tower defense systems, and powerful enemies to defeat".
Captain Contraption's Chocolate Factory looks like one for Zachtronics fans
Captain Contraption's Chocolate Factory releasing in July is an open ended puzzle game, where you design and build machines to combine ingredients to make chocolates. I'm getting a bit of a Zachtronics automation puzzle game vibe from this so it could be well worth a look.
Vertical-building colony sim Stellar Settlers: Space Base Builder hits Early Access
What seems like a rather interesting and unique take on the colony building sim is Stellar Settlers: Space Base Builder, which gets you to build vertically and it seems pretty fun. Early Steam user reviews are painting a good picture too with a Very Positive rating.
Steam Deck had a strong end to 2023 and a great start for 2024
While the Steam Deck is now two years old, and has since had the Steam Deck OLED refresh for a few months now, it seems there's just no stopping it. Even in the wake of seeing multiple other handheld gaming devices, what other media like to ask "Is this the next Steam Deck killer?" (like the upcoming Orange Pi Neo), it's clear that the Steam Deck continues to find a place in the home.
God of War now DRM-freed with a GOG release and discount
You can't keep Kratos shackled, as the excellent God of War is now available DRM-free on GOG and there's a nice discount to go with it too. Easily one of my favourites from the last few years! If you love action adventures it's really one not to be missed.
Triple-i Initiative teased by devs of Vampire Survivors, Darkest Dungeon, Risk of Rain
Well well well, what do we have here then? A bunch of developers seem to have joined up for something called The Triple-i Initiative that could be quite exciting.