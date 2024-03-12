KDE

I installed KDE neon to replace my ubuntu to try out KDE 6. It stemed from how impressed I was with KDE connect. It kind of alleviates the pain I was facing with trying to get images from my iphone onto my laptop. And it does a really good job of compensating for not having air drop functionality.

KDE neon is the only real non-rolling linux distribution out there to ship KDE 6. Kudos to the neon team for that. And is the distro I went with.

My initial impressions, KDE 6 is a really good and neon is just amazing. It fixes some of the pain points I had with Ubuntu, primarily keeping my external monitor connected on startup. There were absolutely no crashes. Another when I am connected to my external monitor and my laptop lid is closed, I was able to wake my laptop from sleep without having to open the lid and press the power button.

Much like Ubuntu mantic minotaur’s wallpaper, I instantly fell in love with KDE 6’s Scarlet Tree wallpaper. KDE has gotten a lot snappier from when I remember using it. In the 24 hours of usage, my laptop has been running pretty smooth. No crashes which is a huge plus. The guestures work really well. Four finger swipe up exposes the applications and the virtual desktop space. Four finger swipe down shows all the virtual desktops to choose from. Three finger swipe right and left switches to virtual desktop to right and left as you would expect.

