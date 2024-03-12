Open Hardware and Linux Devices

Researchers have found that hackers could easily hijack WiFi networks at Tesla charging stations to steal vehicles — a glaring cybersecurity vulnerability that only requires an affordable, off-the-shelf tool.

As Mysk Inc. security researchers Tommy Mysk and Talal Haj Bakry demonstrated in a recent YouTube video — as first reported spotted by Gizmodo — hackers only need a simple $169 hacking tool called Flipper Zero, a Raspberry Pi, or a laptop to pull it off.