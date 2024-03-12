Open Hardware and Linux Devices
-
Futurism ☛ Teslas Can Be Stolen by Hijacking WiFi at Charging Stations, Researchers Find
Researchers have found that hackers could easily hijack WiFi networks at Tesla charging stations to steal vehicles — a glaring cybersecurity vulnerability that only requires an affordable, off-the-shelf tool.
As Mysk Inc. security researchers Tommy Mysk and Talal Haj Bakry demonstrated in a recent YouTube video — as first reported spotted by Gizmodo — hackers only need a simple $169 hacking tool called Flipper Zero, a Raspberry Pi, or a laptop to pull it off.
-
Linux Gizmos ☛ STM32MP2 MPU Series Enhances Performance with 64-bit Architecture and 1.35 TOPS NPU
Last week, STMicroelectronics unveiled the STM32MP2 series, its second-generation line of 64-bit industrial microprocessors. Designed for intelligent edge computing, this new series is tailored for a broad range of applications, including smart factories, healthcare, buildings, and infrastructure. These are ST’s first MPUs to contain a 64-bit central processing unit (CPU).
-
Open Hardware/Modding
-
Arduino ☛ Getting more realistic camera movements in VR with an Arduino
The project began as a salvaged Panasonic MS70 VHS camcorder thanks to its spacious interior and easily adjustable wiring. An Arduino UNO Rev3 was then connected to the camera’s start/stop recording button as well as an indicator light and a potentiometer for changing the in-game focus. The UNO is responsible for reading the inputs and writing the data to USB serial so that a Unity plugin can apply the correct effects. Van Seeters even included a two-position switch for selecting between wide and telescopic fields of view.
-
Ruben Schade ☛ An unintentional LED night light
Well, it was about to give me a reason. I turned off the lights and placed my phone on the pad… and an LED flooded the dark room with a flashing blue glow, thereby proving itself completely useless in its intended purpose.
-
Linux Hint ☛ How to Use the DS3231 Real-Time Clock (RTC) Module with an ESP32
To connect DS3231 with ESP32, you have to use the I2C protocol. The SDA and SCL pins of RTC modules are connected to GPIO 21 and 22 of the ESP32 respectively.
-