today's howtos
FOSSLinux ☛ How to install Htop, Neofetch, and Tmux on Fedora
Elevate your Fedora terminal experience by installing essential utilities such as htop for system monitoring, Neofetch for displaying system information in style, and Tmux for efficient multitasking. This guide covers the installation process for these powerful tools, making your terminal more versatile and informative.
ZDNet ☛ How to lock away sensitive information on GNU/Linux with KDE Vaults
When you want to protect important information, encryption is your best option, and KDE Plasma makes it easy. Here's how to use its Vaults feature.
Linux Hint ☛ How to Run Kali GNU/Linux on Docker?
To run Kali GNU/Linux on Docker, first pull the Kali image from the Docker registry and run Kali container using “docker run -it kalilinux/kali-rolling” command.
Linux Hint ☛ Restart a Service using systemctl restart Command
To restart a service, use the systemctl command with the restart option and the service name. To list all the services use the ls /lib/system/system command.
Linux Hint ☛ Restart Network Service using systemctl Command
To restart the network on GNU/Linux using the systemctl command, use sudo systemctl restart NetworkManager.
idroot
ID Root ☛ How To Install Nagios on Manjaro
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Nagios on Manjaro. Nagios is a powerful monitoring system that enables organizations to identify and resolve IT infrastructure problems before they affect critical business processes.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Snap on openSUSE
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Snap on openSUSE. Snap is a revolutionary package management system developed by Canonical, the company behind Ubuntu. It’s designed to ease the installation, upgrade, and maintenance of applications on GNU/Linux systems.
ID Root ☛ How To Install SuiteCRM on Debian 12
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install SuiteCRM on Debian 12. SuiteCRM stands as a beacon of efficiency and customization in the realm of Customer Relationship Management (CRM) solutions.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Sublime Merge on Fedora 39
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Sublime Merge on Fedora 39. Sublime Merge is a powerful and intuitive Git client that has gained popularity among developers for its sleek interface and robust features.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Spicetify on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Spicetify on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS. Spicetify is an open-source project that enables users to customize the Spotify client, offering a wide range of themes, extensions, and custom apps.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Floorp Browser on Manjaro
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Floorp Browser on Manjaro. Floorp Browser is a privacy-focused web browser that offers a range of features designed to protect your online privacy and security.
