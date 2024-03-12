Red Hat Corporate: NTT, Jira, and APIDays
Red Hat Official ☛ NTT’s accelerated data pipeline with Red Hat OpenShift and IOWN All-Photonics Network
Three years ago, Red Hat and NTT came together to share how NTT and Red Hat have built an edge offering to deliver new cloud-native AI platform services. Since then, we’ve progressed and with this latest IOWN PoC: Sensor Data Aggregation and Ingestion - we’ve been able to realize a 60% reduction in latency and about 40-60% reduction in power consumption of AI analysis.
Red Hat Official ☛ Exploring Red Hat Insights integration with Jira Software
In this article, we explore how Red Hat Insights findings can feed into an ITSM solution through its out-of-the-box integration. We focus and demonstrate the configuration steps required to integrate with Jira Software from Atlassian. Although some specific configuration is required on Jira Software to handle Insights event payloads, a similar approach can be replicated for other ITSM solutions, providing they offer similar integration capabilities.
Red Hat Official ☛ API Management Trends: Insights from API World and APIDays Paris 2023
API World and APIDays brought together worldwide experts and innovators to showcase the latest trends in API management. The events highlighted significant shifts in the way organizations approach the API life cycle with remarks in design, security and management. Here are some key trends that emerged from the conferences that we think you should know about.