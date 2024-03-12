Red Hat Corporate: NTT, Jira, and APIDays

Tux Machines

Do you waddle the waddle?

Other Sites

LinuxGizmos.com

STM32MP2 MPU Series Enhances Performance with 64-bit Architecture and 1.35 TOPS NPU

Last week, STMicroelectronics unveiled the STM32MP2 series, its second-generation line of 64-bit industrial microprocessors. Designed for intelligent edge computing, this new series is tailored for a broad range of applications, including smart factories, healthcare, buildings, and infrastructure. These are ST’s first MPUs to contain a 64-bit central processing unit (CPU).

RP2040-Based Board Equipped with Integrated LTE-Modem and WiFi/BLE Chip

ILABS has introduced the RP2040 Connectivity Board, featuring the Raspberry Pi Pico chip. This all-in-one IoT solution integrates LTE, Wi-Fi, and BLE, offering versatility for various IoT projects. Its compatibility with Arduino and PlatformIO platforms suits both professional and hobbyist users.

Advanced Muscle Sensing with SparkFun’s MyoWare 2.0 Wireless Shield

SparkFun, in partnership with Advancer Technologies, has introduced the MyoWare 2.0 Wireless Shield, a compact and versatile board designed to work seamlessly with the MyoWare 2.0 Muscle Sensor. Thanks to its compatibility with LiPo batteries, this product is suitable for a range of portable applications, from educational environments to projects like incorporating myoelectric elements into custom projects.

9to5Linux

GNU Linux-Libre 6.8 Kernel Released for Software Freedom Lovers

Based on the just-released Linux 6.8 kernel series, the GNU Linux-libre 6.8 kernel is here to clean up new drivers for Intel qat_420xx, Imagination PowerVR, Intel Xe, Chips and Media Wave5, Intel VSC, Aquantia PHY, and Realtek rtw8922a.

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: March 10th, 2024

I want to thank all the people who sent us donations. Your help is very much appreciated! I also want to thank you all for your continued support by commenting, liking, sharing, and boosting the articles, following us on social media, and last but not least for sending tips and suggestions.

KeePassXC 2.7.7 Adds Support for Importing 1Password and Bitwarden Passwords

KeePassXC 2.7.7 is here more than six months after the previous point release and introduces support for importing passwords in the 1Password 1PUX and Bitwarden formats (both unencrypted and encrypted), USB hotplug support for the Hardware Key interface, and basic support for PassKeys (WebAuthn).

Linux Kernel 6.8 Officially Released, Here’s What’s New

Highlights of Linux kernel 6.8 include LAM (Linear Address Masking) virtualization and guest-first memory support for KVM, a basic online filesystem check and repair mechanism for the Bcachefs file system introduced in Linux kernel 6.7, support for the Broadcom BCM2712 processor in Raspberry Pi 5, AMD ACPI-based Wi-Fi band RFI mitigation feature (WBRF), zswap writeback disabling, fscrypt support for CephFS, a new Intel Xe DRM driver, and a multi-size THP (Transparent Huge Pages) sysfs interface.

news

Red Hat Corporate: NTT, Jira, and APIDays

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Mar 12, 2024

Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts

Kdenlive 24.02.0 released
The team is thrilled to introduce the much-anticipated release of Kdenlive 24.02
Linux Crosses 4% Market Share Worldwide
According to StatCounter's data, by the end of February 2024, Linux has achieved a 4.03% desktop market share
Linux Kernel 6.8 Officially Released, Hereâs Whatâs New
Linus Torvalds announced today the release and general availability of Linux kernel 6.8, the latest stable version of the Linux kernel that introduces several new features and improvements.
Zorin OS 17.1 Released with Enhanced Windows App Support, Education Edition
The Zorin OS team released today Zorin OS 17.1 as the first update to the latest Zorin OS 17 operating system series adding various improvements and updating the Education edition.
GNU/Linux at 5% Soon? [original]
we're assuming interest in the platform grows
Linux Mobile Distro postmarketOS Adopts systemd to Better Support GNOME, KDE Plasma
The developers of the Alpine Linux-based postmarketOS mobile distribution announced today that theyâre now supporting the systemd init system alongside OpenRC and other alternative init systems.
 
Android vs FOSS Phones
The PinePhonePro was released at the end of 2021 but has a SoC that was first released in 2016
Red Hat Corporate: NTT, Jira, and APIDays
Last corporate fluff from redhat.ccom
KDE
I installed KDE neon to replace my ubuntu to try out KDE 6
today's howto
4 howtos
Security Leftovers and Windows TCO
Some security picks
Banana Pi launches a $30 WiFi 6 router with Triductor TR6560 SoC running a fork of OpenWrt
The router runs a fork of OpenWrt with Linux 5.10
Machine Learning: Shell Genie â interact with the terminal in plain English
This is free and open source software
26 Best Free and Open Source Linux Integrated Development Environments
However, selecting an IDE can be a daunting task, in part because there are a large number available for Linux
Enforcing a touchscreen mapping in GNOME
Touchscreens are quite prevalent by now but one of the not-so-hidden secrets is that they're actually two devices
Plasma 6 desktop - Me early impressions be solid but ...
You know I love Plasma. It's also the best desktop environment out there, hands down
Games: RPCS3, Duelists of Eden, Of Life and Land, and More
half a dozen links to Liam Dawe
BigLinux makes Linux easy for anyone - and it should be way more popular
Looking for a Linux distribution that makes good on the promise of being the perfect system for those who've never used Linux
OpenSSH 9.7 released
OpenSSH plans to remove support for the DSA signature algorithm in early 2025 and compile-time disable it later this year
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
today's leftovers
Debian, HowTos, and more
Audiocasts/Shows: GNU World Order, LINUX Unplugged, and Free Software Security Podcast
3 new episodes
Security Leftovers
and some Windows failingss
Android Leftovers
Punishment or protection? Google is blocking rooted Android phones from using RCS messaging
GNU Hyperbole Major Release 9 (V9.0.1) Rhapsody
GNU Hyperbole 9.0.1, the Rhapsody release, is now available on GNU ELPA
unofficial antiX 23.1 with 3 init and 4 service managers â no elogind needed
for systemd sceptics
Links 11/03/2024: TikTok Bans May be Imminent, Social Control Media's Harms Increasingly Recognised
Links for the day
Windows TCO Leftovers
Some pair of examples about Windows TCO
Programming Leftovers
Programming news and opinions
today's leftovers
5 misc stories, FOSS focus
LibreSSL versions 3.8.3 and 3.9.0 released
The LibreSSL project has announced the release of version 3.8.3, and (development) version 3.9.0 of the software
Open Hardware: Raspberry Pi, Î¼RepRap, and More
5 hardware related bits of news
today's howtos
many howtos, first batch
GNU Linux-Libre 6.8 Kernel Released for Software Freedom Lovers
The GNU Linux-libre project announced today the release and general availability of the GNU Linux-libre 6.8 kernel for those who seek 100% freedom for their GNU/Linux computers.
9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: March 10th, 2024
The 178th installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on March 10th, 2024.
KeePassXC 2.7.7 Adds Support for Importing 1Password and Bitwarden Passwords
KeePassXC 2.7.7 has been released today as a new maintenance update to the KeePassXC 2.7 series of this open-source, free, and cross-platform password manager application.
14 Best Free and Open Source Speech Synthesis Tools
Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion
Misogynistic Trolls Cannot Stop Tux Machines [original]
They might think this trolling is effective but that also makes them super-sexist and the police has opened several cases as a result of this sexism
Review: A PinePhone as a mobile desktop computer?
I honestly had no idea, but I shared a few thoughts
today's leftovers
5 more stories of interest
Programming Leftovers
GNU/Linux development and beyond
Security Leftovers
Security news and CISA's latest
today's howtos
some are days old
Every Week in March GNU/Linux Share (as Measured by statCounter) is Increasing [original]
the "Bandwagon Effect"
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
Recent GNU/Linux Focused Videos (Invidious)
many YouTube videos
today's howtos
half a dozen howtos
Audiocasts/Shows: GNU/Linux in the Ham Shack, Going GNU/Linux, This Week in GNU/Linux
3 new episodes
Release of openmediavault 7
new release
today's leftovers
IBM, SUSE, and more
Programming Leftovers
And some about Linux (kernel) too
Devices: Raspberry Pi, Buzzwords ("IoT"), SimplyNUC, and SparkFun
5 new stories
Windows TCO Stories
Windows in action again
today's howtos
second batch of howtos
Cozy Audiobook Player 1.3.0 Ported to GTK4 & LibAdwaita
After almost 2 years
Final Release of Popular Open-Source IRC Client
The open-source IRC client HexChat has announced its final ever release
Games: Proton Experimental/GE-Proton, Game Jam, and Geforce Now
4 stories about gaming for today
Android Leftovers
How to cancel subscriptions on an Android to save money
Meet Lingmo OS: macOS Looking Distro with Debian Base
A new Linux distribution, Lingmo OS arrives from China, that looks like a Cutefish OS fork.
Wine 9.4
The Wine development release 9.4 is now available.
How YOU Help With Quality
In todayâs other blog post, I mentioned how weâve been getting a huge number of bug reports since the Mega-Release
Security Leftovers
databreaches.net is also back online
Audiocasts/Shows: BSD Now, Self-Hosted, and The Linux Link Tech Show (TLLTS)
3 new episodes
today's howtos
first one for Sunday
Pithos Pandora Radio Client Released 1.6.2 with Few Fixes
Pithos, the free open-source client for Pandora Radio, released new 1.6.2 version a few days ago
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
#138 Refreshing Changes - This Week in GNOME
Update on what happened across the GNOME project in the week from March 01 to March 08
Security Leftovers
and some FUD, too
Open Hardware: Raspberry Pi and Arduino News
Some hacker-friendly devices
Red Hat Leftovers (Mostly Puff Pieces)
How Red Hat is presenting itself
EasyVoid version 240308 pre-alpha
If you already have 6.0.1 or 6.0.2, you cannot update to 240308
Messenger-GTK 0.9.0
Following the new release of "libgnunetchat" there have been some changes regarding the applications utilizing it. So we are pleased to announce the new release of the Messenger-GTK application.
PostgreSQL: pgAdmin, Ora2Pg, pgCluu, and More
Some PostgreSQL news/releases