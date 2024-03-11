Audiocasts/Shows: GNU World Order, LINUX Unplugged, and Free Software Security Podcast

Simply NUC introduced a new addition to their Onyx series – the Onyx Pro, powered by the Intel Core i9 vPRO “Raptor Lake” 13900H CPU. This advanced workstation seamlessly integrates Intel IRIS Xe graphics and offers additional customization with optional Nvidia T1000, Radeon Pro WX3200, and Intel Arc A40 graphics cards, catering to a wide range of professional needs.

SparkFun, in partnership with Advancer Technologies, has introduced the MyoWare 2.0 Wireless Shield, a compact and versatile board designed to work seamlessly with the MyoWare 2.0 Muscle Sensor. Thanks to its compatibility with LiPo batteries, this product is suitable for a range of portable applications, from educational environments to projects like incorporating myoelectric elements into custom projects.

ILABS has introduced the RP2040 Connectivity Board, featuring the Raspberry Pi Pico chip. This all-in-one IoT solution integrates LTE, Wi-Fi, and BLE, offering versatility for various IoT projects. Its compatibility with Arduino and PlatformIO platforms suits both professional and hobbyist users.

Based on the just-released Linux 6.8 kernel series, the GNU Linux-libre 6.8 kernel is here to clean up new drivers for Intel qat_420xx, Imagination PowerVR, Intel Xe, Chips and Media Wave5, Intel VSC, Aquantia PHY, and Realtek rtw8922a.

KeePassXC 2.7.7 is here more than six months after the previous point release and introduces support for importing passwords in the 1Password 1PUX and Bitwarden formats (both unencrypted and encrypted), USB hotplug support for the Hardware Key interface, and basic support for PassKeys (WebAuthn).

Highlights of Linux kernel 6.8 include LAM (Linear Address Masking) virtualization and guest-first memory support for KVM, a basic online filesystem check and repair mechanism for the Bcachefs file system introduced in Linux kernel 6.7, support for the Broadcom BCM2712 processor in Raspberry Pi 5, AMD ACPI-based Wi-Fi band RFI mitigation feature (WBRF), zswap writeback disabling, fscrypt support for CephFS, a new Intel Xe DRM driver, and a multi-size THP (Transparent Huge Pages) sysfs interface.

The GNOME 46 RC (Release Candidate) milestone is here with one last set of changes for the final release on March 20th. Probably the biggest change is the long-awaited variable refresh rate (VRR) feature (even if it will be an experimental feature that users need to manually enable) along with the corresponding entry in Settings > Display, which also shows the full VRR range for a monitor when possible.