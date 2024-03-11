today's howtos
2024-03-02 [Older] How to Copy and Paste on Chromebook
How to remove a directory on Ubuntu
If you're getting started in the Linux world, then you've probably considered giving Ubuntu a go... or you might even be using it now. There are a lot of tasks you may need to re-learn if you're using Ubuntu for the first time, and some of the basics are probably included in that. Things like removing files and folders may be confusing, and this is how you can remove a directory in Ubuntu, using both the GUI and the Terminal.
How to zip and unzip files and folders in Ubuntu
If you want to transfer files to another person, one of the best ways to do that is through a zip file. Not only is it a single file that's easily transferred (versus sending a whole folder), it often makes files smaller thanks to compression, as well. if you're new to Linux, then you're probably wondering how you can zip your files to transfer to someone else. Thankfully, it's easy, and we'll show you how.
2024-03-02 [Older] Options for your Grafana panels when your metrics change names
2024-03-06 [Older] How to adjust the size of your Mouse Cursor on a Chromebook
2024-03-06 [Older] How to install PyCharm Community on Feren OS
2024-03-05 [Older] How to install the Olive video editor on Feren OS
2024-03-05 [Older] How to install PokeWilds on a Chromebook
2024-03-05 [Older] How to install Vita3K on a Chromebook in 2024
2024-03-04 [Older] How to install OBS Studio on Feren OS
2024-03-03 [Older] How to install KeePass Password Safe on a Chromebook
2024-03-03 [Older] How to install New Club Penguin on Feren OS
2024-03-03 [Older] How to use and install Skype on a Chromebook
2024-02-29 [Older] How to install Blastem on a Chromebook
2024-02-29 [Older] How to install GoLand on Feren OS
2024-02-28 [Older] How to install Eclipse IDE for Web and JavaScript Developers on a Chromebook
2024-02-28 [Older] How to install the latest version of Krita on Feren OS
