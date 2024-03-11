Highlights of Linux kernel 6.8 include LAM (Linear Address Masking) virtualization and guest-first memory support for KVM, a basic online filesystem check and repair mechanism for the Bcachefs file system introduced in Linux kernel 6.7, support for the Broadcom BCM2712 processor in Raspberry Pi 5, AMD ACPI-based Wi-Fi band RFI mitigation feature (WBRF), zswap writeback disabling, fscrypt support for CephFS, a new Intel Xe DRM driver, and a multi-size THP (Transparent Huge Pages) sysfs interface.

The GNOME 46 RC (Release Candidate) milestone is here with one last set of changes for the final release on March 20th. Probably the biggest change is the long-awaited variable refresh rate (VRR) feature (even if it will be an experimental feature that users need to manually enable) along with the corresponding entry in Settings > Display, which also shows the full VRR range for a monitor when possible.