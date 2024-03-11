9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: March 10th, 2024

posted by Marius Nestor on Mar 11, 2024



This week we got another round of awesome news, starting with the latest release of the powerful GStreamer multimedia framework and ending with Linux kernel 6.8. In the middle, postmarketOS adopted systemd for their mobile Linux operating system and the KDE Project released new maintenance updates for its Plasma desktop.

Also, the openSUSE Project released the beta version of the upcoming openSUSE Leap 15.6 operating system, and new Zorin OS and KeepPassXC releases are out for download. Below you check out this week’s hottest news and access all the distro and package downloads released this past week in 9to5Linux’s Linux weekly roundup for March 10th, 2024.

