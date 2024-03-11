KeePassXC 2.7.7 Adds Support for Importing 1Password and Bitwarden Passwords

posted by Marius Nestor on Mar 11, 2024



KeePassXC 2.7.7 is here more than six months after the previous point release and introduces support for importing passwords in the 1Password 1PUX and Bitwarden formats (both unencrypted and encrypted), USB hotplug support for the Hardware Key interface, and basic support for PassKeys (WebAuthn).

This release also improves security by preventing byte-by-byte and attachment inference side-channel attacks. It also prevents duplicate characters in the “Also choose from” field of the password generator and prevents scrollbars when dragging and dropping an entry.

Read on