Noah Liebman ☛ Making room for long list markers with `subgrid`
CSS subgrid to the rescue! Subgrid is a relatively new CSS feature that, as of September 2023, has landed in all major browsers[1]. In short, it allows a grandchild of a grid container to participate in its grandparent’s grid.
Jeff Geerling ☛ Set a static IP address with nmtui on Raspberry Pi OS 12 'Bookworm'
But on Raspberry Pi OS 12 and later, dhcpcd is no longer used, everything goes through Network Manager, which is configured via nmcli or nmtui.
So setting a static IP via the command line is a little different.
TecMint ☛ Vim Mastery Continues: 8 More Powerful Tips for Linux Admins (Part 2)
That said, let’s get started.
Linux Buzz ☛ How to Setup DHCP Server With Dnsmasq on Debian 12
In this post, we will cover how to setup DHCP server with dnsmasq on Debian 12 step-by-step.
Learn Podman in Minutes
All new Podman short video clips provide key Podman training content in small pieces so you can quickly dip into the learning you want, when you have the time. Learn only the key information you need in those spare minutes you may have during your busy day.