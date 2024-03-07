Security Leftovers and Windows TCO

South St. Paul Public Schools alerted families this week to an ongoing technology disruption that is being investigated.

Staff and families were notified Monday of technical difficulties “that may disrupt certain services” like online platforms, emails and other digital services. On Tuesday the district said it had been made aware of “unauthorized activity within our computer network.”

Once the unusual activity was discovered, “We took our systems offline to isolate the issue,” the district said in a note to families Tuesday. “We then engaged a third-party cybersecurity firm to assist us with systems recovery and investigate the cause and scope of the unauthorized activity.”

As the investigation is ongoing, the district said it is focusing on restoring all its systems and helping students and staff maintain a productive learning environment.