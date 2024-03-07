Security Leftovers and Windows TCO
-
Hacker's attempt to sue police is 'abuse of process'
A computer hacker who tried to sue the Chief Constable over claims police conspired with his former employer has been told his claim is an abuse of process.
John Henry Griffin was convicted of two offences of unauthorised access of data and two of unlawful obtaining of personal data while working for RL360 between October 2016 and January 2017.
-
TwinCities Pioneer Press ☛ South St. Paul Public Schools investigating potential cybersecurity threat
South St. Paul Public Schools alerted families this week to an ongoing technology disruption that is being investigated.
Staff and families were notified Monday of technical difficulties “that may disrupt certain services” like online platforms, emails and other digital services. On Tuesday the district said it had been made aware of “unauthorized activity within our computer network.”
Once the unusual activity was discovered, “We took our systems offline to isolate the issue,” the district said in a note to families Tuesday. “We then engaged a third-party cybersecurity firm to assist us with systems recovery and investigate the cause and scope of the unauthorized activity.”
As the investigation is ongoing, the district said it is focusing on restoring all its systems and helping students and staff maintain a productive learning environment.
-
Windows TCO
-
US Dept Of Health and Human Services ☛ HHS Statement Regarding the Cyberattack on Change Healthcare
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) is aware that Change Healthcare – a unit of UnitedHealth Group (UHG) – was impacted by a cybersecurity incident in late February. HHS recognizes the impact this attack has had on health care operations across the country. HHS’ first priority is to help coordinate efforts to avoid disruptions to care throughout the health care system.
-
Data Breaches ☛ Updating: Fake seizure notice appears on AlphV site as part of suspected exit scam
In the wake of an accusatory post on Ramp Forum that claimed that AlphV admins allegedly stole a $22 million payment to an affiliate by Change Healthcare and then suspended the affiliate’s account, AlphV hastened what appears to be an exit scam on their part. Yesterday, a copy of the seizure notice posted on their leak site in December by law enforcement appeared on their newer leak site. Fabian Wosar was the first to point people to the source code differences between the two seizure notices and contacted law enforcement in the UK, who denied any knowledge of or participation in any new seizure.
In addition to the fake seizure notice, AlphV changed their tox account status to “GG” (good game), again suggesting an exit scam.
-