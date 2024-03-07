today's howtos
TecAdmin ☛ What is DNS? and How Domain Name System Works
In the vast expanse of the digital universe, every website visit begins with an unseen but crucial process, as integral to your online journey as a compass is to navigation. This process is powered by the Domain Name System (DNS), a foundational technology of the internet.
TecAdmin ☛ Understanding the ‘/dev/null 2>&1’ in Bash: A Comprehensive Guide
In the world of Bash scripting and Unix-like operating systems, the expression /dev/null 2>&1 frequently appears, often leaving newcomers puzzled. This article aims to demystify this cryptic-looking command, breaking down its components and explaining its practical applications.
Linux Buzz ☛ How to Setup DHCP Server With Dnsmasq on Debian 12
In this post, we will cover how to setup DHCP server with dnsmasq on Debian 12 step-by-step. Dnsmasq is a minimal, simple-to-configure DHCP server and DNS forwarder designed to provide DNS and DHCP services for small to medium-sized networks.
Make Tech Easier ☛ How to Create Anonymous Email Aliases with SimpleLogin
SimpleLogin is a powerful aliases server that can anonymize your email address online. Learn how you can install this app on Ubuntu today.
3 Ways to Install Tor Browser on Debian 12 or 11 Linux
Tor Browser is like any other browser but is meant especially for users worried about their privacy as it is designed for anonymous web surfing and to get protection from traffic analysis.
LinuxConfig ☛ Automate and Personalize: Change Ubuntu Desktop Wallpaper via Command Line and Cron
ID Root ☛ How To Install Slack on Debian 12
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Slack on Debian 12. Slack stands out as a powerful platform that brings team communication and collaboration into one place. For GNU/Linux users, particularly those running Debian 12, installing Slack can enhance productivity and streamline workflows.
ID Root ☛ How To Install ELK Stack on Fedora 39
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install ELK Stack on Fedora 39. The ELK Stack is a powerful collection of three open-source tools — Elasticsearch, Logstash, and Kibana — that together enable users to search, analyze, and visualize real-time data.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Vivaldi Browser on Manjaro
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Vivaldi Browser on Manjaro. Looking to enhance your browsing experience on Manjaro? Have you considered installing the Vivaldi browser?
ID Root ☛ How To Install Gittyup on Debian 12
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Gittyup on Debian 12. Gittyup is a powerful Git client designed for advanced users who require a robust and feature-rich interface for managing their Git repositories.
Boost your Apache Groovy skills with closures
Understanding closures in Apache Groovy is crucial. Closures offer a concise and powerful way to write clean, functional code. They can encapsulate logic and data within a block, allowing you to pass functionality as arguments to methods or create custom data structures on the fly. This flexibility simplifies complex operations and promotes code readability, making you a more efficient Groovy developer.
ID Root ☛ How To Install MySQL Workbench on openSUSE
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install MySQL Workbench on openSUSE. MySQL Workbench is a unified visual tool for database architects, developers, and DBAs. It provides data modeling, SQL development, and comprehensive administration tools for server configuration, user administration, and much more. MySQL Workbench is available on Windows, Linux, and macOS.
