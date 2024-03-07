Tor Browser 13.0.11 is Out, Mozilla Cozies Up to Columbia Institute of Global Politics
Tor ☛ New Release: Tor Browser 13.0.11
Tor Browser 13.0.11 is now available from the Tor Browser download page and also from our distribution directory.
This is an emergency release which updates our the domain fronting configuration for the Snowflake pluggable transport and the moat connection to the rdsys backend used by the censorship circumvention system.
Mozilla ☛ Introducing the Columbia Convening on Openness and AI [Ed: Mozilla: from foundation to corporate to political entity?]
On February 29, Mozilla and the Columbia Institute of Global Politics brought together over 40 leading scholars and practitioners working on openness and AI. These individuals — spanning prominent open source AI startups and companies, non-profit AI labs, and civil society organizations — focused on exploring what “open” should mean in the AI era. Open source software helped make the internet safer and more robust in earlier eras of the internet — and offered trillions of dollars of value to startups and innovators as they created the digital services we all use today. Our shared hope is that open approaches can have a similar impact in the AI era.