Free Software: From Reference Management Software to PostgreSQL
TecMint ☛ 5 Best Reference Management Software for Linux in 2024
Reference management tools are a striking example of such software as they make it possible to format citations automatically with a few clicks. They are not what every Linux user can benefit from but students, educators, writers, scientists, and researchers will definitely find them quite useful.
Medevel ☛ 21 Free GNU/Linux Podcast Clients and Players
A podcast client, also known as a podcast player, is a software application that allows users to download, stream, and manage podcast episodes.
Medevel ☛ Audiobookshelf is a Free and Open-source Self-hosted Audiobook and Podcast Server
Audiobookshelf is a free, open-source, self-hosted audiobook and podcast server with Android and iOS apps, supporting all audio formats.
It's FOSS ☛ 8 Open Source Second Brain Knowledge Base Tools
Want a powerful note-taking experience? Try these knowledge-base focused second brain apps.
Medevel ☛ The Power of Plumber Only On GNU/Linux with: Edit Videos Online without Downloading Any
Plumber is an incredibly powerful tool for GNU/Linux Desktop users that provides an array of video editing capabilities. It's a versatile software that allows you to clip portions of videos, crop them to your preferred size, and trim unnecessary parts with ease.
But that's not all!
Medevel ☛ 16 Free and Open-source Internet and Network Traffic Monitor for Linux, backdoored Windows and macOS
An internet and network traffic monitor app is a tool used for analyzing and monitoring the data traffic over a network.
PostgreSQL ☛ Pigsty, Battery-included PostgreSQL Distro & Free RDS Alternative, v2.6 released!
The Pigsty Community is happy to announce Pigsty 2.6.0, which uses PostgreSQL 16.2 as the default kernel and introduces the new ParadeDB & DuckDB FDW extensions to provide extra OLAP workload support.