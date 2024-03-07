Linux Weekly News on kernel and documentation

The Linux kernel uses a number of hardening techniques to try to protect itself against compromise; one of those is kernel address-space layout randomization (KASLR). But randomization is of little benefit if the kernel spills the beans on where its code has ended up. As it happens, the kernel has been doing exactly that — since 2007, in a behavior that predates the addition of KASLR. Some changes are in the works to close that hole, but it is illustrative of just how hard some secrets are to keep.

Exploits of the kernel (as with any other program) often rely on jumping into specific code in unexpected ways. Numerous techniques have been developed to prevent this from happening; control-flow integrity mechanisms, for example, exist to prevent execution from being diverted from the intended paths. Other techniques, though, try to make it difficult for an attacker to know where to redirect the control flow to, even if they find a bug that would allow that sort of compromise. KASLR is one of those techniques, built on the observation that, if an attacker does not know where the kernel has been placed in its address space, they cannot redirect control flow to a known location.

The idea behind KASLR is simple enough: at boot time, the actual location for the kernel in memory is chosen randomly. The offset chosen for each boot is different, so an attacker does not know, at the outset, where the kernel lives on any given target machine. If the kernel takes pains not to tell the attacker about its location, it creates an added barrier to successfully exploiting any vulnerability that might exist.