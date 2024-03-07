Ever since Rob Pike published the text on the functional options pattern, there’s been no shortage of blogs, talks, or comments on how it improves or obfuscates configuration ergonomics.

While the necessity of such a pattern is quite evident in a language that lacks default arguments in functions, more often than not, it needlessly complicates things. The situation gets worse if you have to maintain a public API where multiple configurations are controlled in this manner.

However, the pattern solves a valid problem and definitely has its place. Otherwise, it wouldn’t have been picked up by pretty much every other library.