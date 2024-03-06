today's howtos
-
Enabling AMD GPU for Hashcat on Kali Linux: A Quick Guide
If you’ve encountered an issue where Hashcat initially only recognizes your CPU and not the GPU, this guide can help you enable your AMD RX570 GPU for accelerated hashing. Here’s a streamlined version of the steps you took: Initial Setup: Running hashcat -I initially only detected the CPU.
-
[Short Tip] Processing line by line in a loop in Nushell
For a test I recently had to process a plain list of items that was outputted by a program. In Bash, the usual way to do so is: But how could this be done in Nushell?
-
It's FOSS ☛ ps Command Examples
Want to get the details on the running processes of your GNU/Linux system? The ps command can help.
-
Linux.org ☛ DCA 14 - Understanding Docker Network Types
Within Docker, there are five network specifications available. We will cover the differences of each and give some examples of setting the driver up.
These are like the networking in VirtualBox. The networking is for the containers to communicate with one another, whether on the same host.