Postgres: PgBouncer 1.22.1 and pg_ivm 1.8 released
PgBouncer 1.22.1 released
PgBouncer 1.22.1 has been released. This release fixes issues caused by some clients using
COPY FROM STDINqueries. Such queries could introduce memory leaks, performance regressions and prepared statement misbehavior.
See https://www.pgbouncer.org/2024/03/pgbouncer-1-22-1 for more information, the detailed changelog, and download links.
pg_ivm 1.8 released
IVM Development Group is pleased to announce the release of pg_ivm 1.8.
Changes since the v1.7 release include:
Consider tuple duplicity in maintenance of EXISTS views (Yugo Nagata)
Previously, the duplicity of row was not considered and only one tuple was inserted even when duplicated tuples are generated as a result of inserting a tuple into a table in an EXISTS subquery.