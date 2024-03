GStreamer 1.24.0 new major stable release

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Mar 06, 2024



The GStreamer team is excited to announce a new major feature release of your favourite cross-platform multimedia framework!

As always, this release is again packed with new features, bug fixes and many other improvements.

The 1.24 release series adds new features on top of the previous 1.22 series and is part of the API and ABI-stable 1.x release series of the GStreamer multimedia framework.

