Software: Natron, Kubernetes, Rotki, Collaborative Editing Tools
Djalel Oukid ☛ Linux Apps Tour: Unveiling Natron - Your Open-Source Alternative to Adobe After Effects
While my experience and proficiency in motion graphics have been rather modest, the absence of an open-source alternative to Adobe After Effects for GNU/Linux left me in a dilemma. Adobe's decision not to support Linux, which I delved into in a previous discussion, led me to search for a viable solution upon migrating to Linux.
Closer to Serverless for Databases on Kubernetes
Running stateful elements like databases on Kubernetes has led to new and unique challenges and opportunities, particularly in autoscaling.
Medevel ☛ Rotki is a Free Self-hosted Open-source Investment and Finance Asset Portfolio Manager
Rotki is an open-source tool for portfolio tracking, analytics, accounting, and tax reporting that emphasizes privacy and transparency.
Unlike other competing services, Rotki stores your data encrypted locally on your computer, allowing you to maintain control over your financial data.
Linux Links ☛ Great Open Source Collaborative Editing Tools
This article highlights our favourite free and open source tools to collaborate on documents in real time.