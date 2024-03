CapyPDF 0.9.0 released

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Mar 06, 2024



I have just released CapyPDF 0.9.0. It can be obtained either via Github or PyPI.

There is no major big feature for this release. The most notable is probably the ability to create structured (or "tagged") PDF files. The code supports using both the builtin tags as well as defining your own. Feel free to try it, just know that the API is guaranteed to change.

