Events: Free Software Directory Meeting, WordCamp, and FOSDEM

Intro

Since 2019, I have traveled to Brussels at the beginning of the year to join FOSDEM, considered the largest and most important Free Software event in Europe. The 2024 edition was the fourth in-person edition in a row that I joined (2021 and 2022 did not happen due to COVID-19) and always with the financial help of Debian, which kindly paid my flight tickets after receiving my request asking for help to travel and approved by the Debian leader.

In 2020 I wrote several posts with a very complete report of the days I spent in Brussels. But in 2023 I didn’t write anything, and becayse last year and this year I coordinated a room dedicated to translations of Free Software and Open Source projects, I’m going to take the opportunity to write about these two years and how it was my experience.