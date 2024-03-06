Events: Free Software Directory Meeting, WordCamp, and FOSDEM
FSF ☛ FSF Events: Free Software Directory meeting on IRC: Friday, March 08, starting at 12:00 EST (17:00 UTC)
Description: Join the FSF and friends on Friday, March 08, from 12:00 to 15:00 EST (17:00 to 20:00 UTC) to help improve the Free Software Directory.
WordPress ☛ WordCamp Asia 2024: Q&A with Matt Mullenweg
WordCamp Asia 2024 is just a few days away—starting on March 7 in Taipei, Taiwan. This unique three-day summit will feature a distinguished lineup of speakers, numerous networking opportunities, and a closing Q&A experience with WordPress co-founder Matt Mullenweg.
Paulo Henrique de Lima Santana: Bits from FOSDEM 2023 and 2024
Intro
Since 2019, I have traveled to Brussels at the beginning of the year to join FOSDEM, considered the largest and most important Free Software event in Europe. The 2024 edition was the fourth in-person edition in a row that I joined (2021 and 2022 did not happen due to COVID-19) and always with the financial help of Debian, which kindly paid my flight tickets after receiving my request asking for help to travel and approved by the Debian leader.
In 2020 I wrote several posts with a very complete report of the days I spent in Brussels. But in 2023 I didn’t write anything, and becayse last year and this year I coordinated a room dedicated to translations of Free Software and Open Source projects, I’m going to take the opportunity to write about these two years and how it was my experience.
Update
One more:
LibreOffice at FOSDEM 2024
FOSDEM is the biggest meetup of free and open source software (FOSS) developers in Europe, and takes place every year, in early February, in Brussels. And the LibreOffice project is always there!