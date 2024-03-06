Security and Windows TCO Leftovers

What does it take to “identify software”? How can we tell what software is running on a machine to determine, for example, what security vulnerabilities might affect it?

In October 2023, the US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) published a white paper entitled Software Identification Ecosystem Option Analysis that looks at existing options to address these questions. The publication was followed by a request for comments; our comment as Guix developers didn’t make it on time to be published, but we’d like to share it here.

Software identification for cybersecurity purposes is an crucial topic, as the white paper explains in its introduction: