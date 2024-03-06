Programming/Development, Open Hardware, and Kernel Work

Here is the previous blog post in this easyVoid and woofV project:

https://bkhome.org/news/202403/xbpsget-cli-utility-to-install-xbps-packages.html

In a nutshell, woofV builds an easyVoid distribution with XBPS package manager handling all package installation, update, removal, etc. woofV creates 'easy.sfs' with all packages populated in it by XBPS.

However, there is an elephant in the room. Actually, there are a couple of elephants; considering just one of them here. The problem is, how to handle user-installed packages when there is a version update?