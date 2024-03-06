Debian, Ubuntu, and More

Two months into my new gig and it’s going great! Tracking my time has taken a bit of getting used to, but having something that amounts to a queryable database of everything I’ve done has also allowed some helpful introspection.

Freexian sponsors up to 20% of my time on Debian tasks of my choice. In fact I’ve been spending the bulk of my time on debusine which is itself intended to accelerate work on Debian, but more details on that later. While I contribute to Freexian’s summaries now, I’ve also decided to start writing monthly posts about my free software activity as many others do, to get into some more detail.