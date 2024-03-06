Debian, Ubuntu, and More
-
Debian Family
-
Chiark ☛ Colin Watson: Free software activity in January/February 2024
Two months into my new gig and it’s going great! Tracking my time has taken a bit of getting used to, but having something that amounts to a queryable database of everything I’ve done has also allowed some helpful introspection.
Freexian sponsors up to 20% of my time on Debian tasks of my choice. In fact I’ve been spending the bulk of my time on debusine which is itself intended to accelerate work on Debian, but more details on that later. While I contribute to Freexian’s summaries now, I’ve also decided to start writing monthly posts about my free software activity as many others do, to get into some more detail.
-
-
Canonical/Ubuntu Family
-
Ubuntu News ☛ Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter Issue 829
Welcome to the Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter, Issue 829 for the week of February 25 – March 2, 2024. The full version of this issue is available here.
-
Ubuntu Fridge ☛ The Fridge: Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter Issue 829
Welcome to the Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter, Issue 829 for the week of February 25 – March 2, 2024. The full version of this issue is available here.
-
-
Education
-
Paweł Grzybek ☛ I am organising a meetup - Northamptonshire Dev Club | pawelgrzybek.com
Northampton is a lovely town in central England between London and Birmingham. It has a rich culture, great art, a good music scene, and plenty of tech firms. Since relocating to Northampton 12 years ago, I’ve felt the absence of a space for developers and people into tech to hang out, socialise, and share knowledge. I’ve never done this before and don’t really know what I am doing, but let’s go! I’m organising a meetup in the hope of change 🙈
-
James G ☛ Notes on facilitating technical discussions in meetups
I wanted to take a few notes on how I facilitate technical discussions in meetups that are not explicitly technical. This is a category into which Homebrew Website Club falls. These same principles could be used in other scenarios where a discussion may involve technical aspects, but where the glue of the discussion is not explicitly technical.
-
-
Standards/Consortia
-
India Times ☛ Launch of interoperable payment system for internet banking in 2024: RBI Guv
Reserve Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das on Monday said the launch of interoperable payment system for internet banking is likely in 2024 which will facilitate quicker settlement of funds for merchants. Internet banking is one of the oldest modes for online merchant payment transactions and is a preferred channel for payments like income tax, insurance premium, mutual fund payments, and e-commerce, among others.
-
The Atlantic ☛ It’s Time to Give Up on Email
The situation may not have always been this bad, but it was never any good. Email technology wasn’t owned by someone in particular, so anyone could use it. That fact alone should have been foreboding. Now add in the sudden ease of sending messages for free, at the speed of light, to anyone in the world, and take a wild guess at where this was always heading. If we didn’t know, we should have known that our current email nightmare was inevitable.
-