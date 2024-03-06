Computing the highest bar to the left and to the right for each index is not efficient: we would need to make O(N2) steps. Luckily, we can eliminate a lot of duplication in this computation. Instead of running the search from each position in the array, we can precompute the left and right maxima for all positions in two sweeps.

The algorithm to compute the running left maximum is called prefix scan. We can compute the right maximum by running the same scan from right to left (i.e., performing a suffix scan). Taking the minimum of precomputed left and right maxima gives us the water level at each point. The difference between the water level and the bar height gives us the volume of water trapped at this position. Summing up all volumes gives us the answer.