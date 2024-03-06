Collections of Software Applications

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Mar 06, 2024



All data can be protected using 256-bit AES encryption, data integrity and authenticity is verified using HMAC-SHA256. Data can be compressed with lz4, zstd, zlib, or lzma.

Borg runs at the command line. But this roundup explores front-ends to Borg which simplify making backups. We include both GUI and CLI software.

Here’s our verdict captured in a legendary LinuxLinks-style ratings chart. The rating only reflects our views on the front-ends, not BorgBackup itself. Only free and open source software is included.

Read on

Also: 6 Best Free and Open Source Graphical XMPP Clients