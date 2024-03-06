Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
Mike Haynes ☛ Slowing my roll
As news of Automattic’s AI data firehose broke and the company remained largely silent about it all, I planned my move away from WordPress. I began building and deploying a basic version of a replacement in Jekyll when I paused to consider what that meant and why I was doing it.
OpenSSH ☛ Call for testing: OpenSSH 9.7
OpenSSH 9.7p1 is almost ready for release, so we would appreciate testing on as many platforms and systems as possible. This is a bugfix release.
Trail of Bits ☛ Relishing new Fickling features for securing ML systems
While the ML community has seen the rise of safer serialization methods such as the safetensors file format, the security risk posed by the prevalence of pickle is far from resolved. The persistent widespread adoption of pickle in the ML ecosystem allows ML model files to be attack vectors for backdoors, ransomware, reverse shells, and other malicious payloads, making it important that we effectively identify and mitigate this issue.
Colin Leroy-Mira ☛ Mastodon for Apple II (][+, //c, IIe, and IIgs)
If you’re interested in retro computing, you may be happy to read that I’ve made a binary release of my Mastodon client for the Apple 2. It has been mostly tested on an Apple //c and IIgs, and works on ][+, IIe, //c+, IIe enhanced, IIe Platinum according to emulator testing.
Standards/Consortia
Pete Brown ☛ Stop blaming the tool for your inability or unwillingness to manage it properly.
Email is not broken or unmanageable. It’s a tool, and you need to tend to it, manage it, put some effort into it.
James G ☛ The heroes we don't deserve: Those who work on web standards
An idea needs to be technically feasible, secure, robust, interoperable (it connects with other things), and designed in accordance with the expertise that everyone brings to the table. This happens at the World Wide Web Consortium (W3C), an organisation set up at the start of the web to bring those who make the technology behind the web together. To make a consistent, open web.
