Canonical, IBM, and Windows TCO
Canonical/Ubuntu Family
Ubuntu ☛ PostgreSQL for AI applications
Watch our webinar about PostgreSQL for AI Applications
Ubuntu ☛ ESXi Alternative: try open source LXD
VMware ESXi is a type 1 hypervisor that allows users to create and manage virtual machines that can access hardware resources directly. It comes with various management tools, the most familiar being vSphere and vCenter Server, and supports many advanced features such as live migration, high availability, and various security options among others.
Red Hat / IBM
-
Red Hat Official ☛ Incorporating a sovereign cloud into a multicloud strategy
Evidence of this is provided by IDC's 2023 EMEA Cloud Survey. When asked on which IT environments they spend most of their IT budgets, traditional on-premises IT was the top answer for 27% of organizations across Europe.
Red Hat Official ☛ Accessing Amazon S3 with OpenShift sandboxed containers peer-pods
Currently, Container Storage Interface (CSI) persistent volumes for peer-pods solution is not supported. However, there are alternatives available depending on your environment and use cases. For example, if you deploy peer-pods on AWS and have a workload that needs to process data stored in Amazon S3 (Simple Storage Service), then this blog is for you.
Windows TCO
Krebs On Security ☛ BlackCat Ransomware Group Implodes After Apparent $22M Payment by Change Healthcare
There are indications that U.S. healthcare giant Change Healthcare has made a $22 million extortion payment to the infamous BlackCat ransomware group (a.k.a. “ALPHV“) as the company struggles to bring services back online amid a cyberattack that has disrupted prescription drug services nationwide for weeks. However, the cybercriminal who claims to have given BlackCat access to Change’s network says the crime gang cheated them out of their share of the ransom, and that they still have the sensitive data Change reportedly paid the group to destroy. Meanwhile, the affiliate’s disclosure appears to have prompted BlackCat to cease operations entirely.
CBC ☛ Hamilton hit by ransomware attack, city says for 1st time since incident paralyzes services
The incident has shut down almost all city phone lines, paralyzed city council and impacted dozens of services including the bus schedule app, library WiFi and permit applications.
The city hasn't provided a timeline for when the situation will be resolved.
