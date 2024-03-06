Fedora: Packit, Go, Flatpak, Outreachy
-
Weekly status of Packit Team: Week 9 in Packit
Week 9 (February 27th – March 4th)
- We have fixed the bug about Packit overwriting the final state of the build in case the build start is being processed later than the end of the build.
-
Álex Sáez: Go 1.21 in Fedora 38
Fedora 38 will have Go 1.21 until its EOL (2024-05-14). FESCo approved the change, and it was announced few days ago. The update is on testing and unless something happens it will be push soon. Feel free to test it and give karma if everything works for you.
-
Fedora Magazine ☛ Fedora Magazine: Fedora GNU/Linux Flatpak cool apps to try for March
Flathub is the place to get and distribute apps for all of Linux. It is powered by Flatpak, allowing Flathub apps to run on almost any GNU/Linux distribution.
-
Fedora Project ☛ Fedora Community Blog: Welcome Outreachy 2024 applicants!
On March 4th, 2024, the application phase kicked off for the Outreachy 2024 internship program. Fedora is proud to continue our participation in Outreachy again this year. We are offering three internships that will run from May to August 2024. This blog post is an orientation for both community members and new applicants to the Fedora community to understand Outreachy, what projects we are running this year, and some best practices for working with the Fedora community.