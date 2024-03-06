Audiocasts/Shows: Linux User Space, Late Night Linux, and WordPress Briefing
Linux User Space Episode 4:14: Spill the Tea
Coming up in this episode
* The Hey Hi (AI) Revolution is Coming
* The History of MATE
* We Read the Tea Leaves
* Then Look to Lighten the Load
The Video
https://youtu.be/rKEIwDb1R9Q
4:09 Embrace the Hey Hi (AI) Overlords
21:45 The History of MATE
42:22 How Is MATE?
1:05:16 Next Time
1:07:51 Stinger
Late Night Linux – Episode 271
In a “brand new” segment we ask how you keep your kids safe online, and give our own thoughts.
WordPress ☛ WP Briefing: Episode 74: Kickstart (Or Level-Up) Your Contributor Journey
Explore the impact you can make on WordPress without coding in this WordPress Briefing episode hosted by Executive Director Josepha Haden Chomphosy. She'll guide you through diverse non-coding contributions suitable for all skill levels, including content translation, photo submissions, event organization, and software testing. Listen and discover how you can enhance the WordPress community in ways that align with your interests and expertise.