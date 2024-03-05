X graphics rendering as contrasted to Wayland rendering

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Mar 05, 2024



Recently, Thomas Adam (of fvwm fame) pointed out on the FVWM mailing list (here, also) a difference between X and Wayland that I'd been vaguely aware of before but hadn't actually thought much about. Today I feel like writing it down in my own words for various reasons.

X is a very old protocol (dating from the mid to late 1980s), and one aspect of that is that it contains things that modern graphics protocols don't. From a modern point of view, it isn't wrong to describe X as several protocols in a trenchcoat. Two of the largest such protocols are one for what you could call window management (including event handling) and a second one for graphics rendering. In the original vision of X, clients used the X server as their rendering engine, sending a series of 2D graphics commands to the server to draw things like lines, rectangles, arcs, and text. In the days of 10 Mbit/second local area networks and also slow inter-process communication on your local Unix machine, this was a relatively important part of both X's network transparency story and X's performance in general. We can call this server (side) rendering.

Read on