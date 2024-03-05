Panthor open-source driver for Arm Mali-G310, Mali-G510, Mali-G610, and Mali-G710 GPUs to be part of Linux 6.10

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Mar 05, 2024



Collabora has been working on the Panthor open-source GPU kernel driver for the third-generation Arm Valhall GPU (Arm Mali-G310, Mali-G510, Mali-G610, and Mali-G710) for around two years, and the code has just been merged in drm-misc meaning it should be part of the upcoming Linux 6.10 release sometime in July 2024.

Many regular readers must already be familiar with the Panfrost open-source driver for Arm Mali GPUs as we’ve covered its development progress over the years. Panthor is a new kernel driver specific to the 3rd gen Valhall GPUs that still relies on the Panfrost driver residing in userspace, as explained by Boris Brezillon from Collabora. Furthermore, the existing Gallium “Panfrost” driver in Mesa has also received a merge request adding support for those GPUs (10th gen Arm Mali = 3rd gen Arm Mali Valhall) meaning popular targets such as the Rockchip RK3588 SoC with an Arm Mali-G610 MP4 GPU will soon have 100% open-source graphics support in Linux.

