Open Hardware: Raspberry Pi Pico, Router, RISC-V, Arduino
-
Tom's Hardware ☛ Raspberry Pi Pico used in 'Back to the Future' time circuits replica
According to Traveling_fred, the designs for the outer shell and display PCBs are both open source. This makes it easy (or at least easier) to recreate it for yourself at home. If you want to make a non-working prop, just skip out on the input pad. However, the option is there to create one that operates just like the one from the movie—sans time travel of course.
-
Tom's Hardware ☛ Hardware hacker runs GTA Vice City on a router with a little help from an eGPU and Debian Linux
A German hardware hacker by the name of KittenLabs has published a blog post about how they managed to get the classic GTA: Vice City running smoothly on a router. Using an unusual hardware concoction of a TP-Link TL-WDR4900 and an AMD Radeon HD 7470 connected as an eGPU, KittenLabs managed to install Debian Linux and GTA: Vice City and it ran surprisingly well, as you can see in the video below.
-
The Register UK ☛ French cloud Scaleway starts renting Alibaba's RISC-V SoC
"RISC-V, an open instruction set architecture for CPUs, will become the dominant architecture in a world where more and more countries seek to regain sovereignty over semiconductor production," opens Scaleway's announcement, adding "A revolution in the microprocessor landscape is in the offing, based on the adoption of a universal language, free from commercial licenses and geopolitical constraints."
-
Arduino ☛ Controlling 3.6kW of solar EV charging with an Arduino GIGA R1 WiFi
The EV (electric vehicle) versus ICE (internal combustion engine) debate is more complicated that it may seem, but one fact is quite simple: it is much easier to generate electricity at home than it is to refine fossil fuels. This means that it is possible power a vehicle for free after the initial investment. But doing so takes quite a lot of hardware, which is why Shawn Murphy developed this charging system controlled by an Arduino GIGA R1 WiFi.